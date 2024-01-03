Liverpool and Arsenal team news ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool turn their attention to the FA Cup - yet they meet a Premier League title rival in Arsenal.

The Reds make the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (16.30 GMT) and could hardly have been handed a much more difficult third-round tie. Jurgen Klopp's side stretched their lead to three points at the summit of the Premier League following a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.

But with just less than half a season remaining, the Liverpool manager is hardly getting carried away. He knows that the race for the silverware will be highly competitive. Arsenal are one of the teams challenging to become champions, although successive losses against West Ham and Fulham has left them five points adrift of the Reds.

An intriguing contest in north London is in the offing. The two sides met just two weeks ago at Anfield, with a high-octane showdown ending 1-1. Now Liverpool and Arsenal will lock horns in the FA Cup, with one of the favourites to win the competition set to bow out. Ahead of the encounter, here's an early look at the team news.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal takes on Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

2 . Fabio Vieira - out The Arsenal midfielder has surgery for a groin issue in November and remains absent.

3 . Thomas Partey - out The midfielder had a procedure to address a 'significant' thigh injury. Partey hasn't been included in Ghana's squad for AFCON because of his problem.