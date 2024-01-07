Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: 15 players now out of clash amid one major doubt - gallery
Liverpool and Arsenal injury news heading into the FA Cup third-round tie.
Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head for the second time in as many months at the Emirates Stadium (16.30 GMT).
But they put their Premier League title battle aside with the focus now on the FA Cup third round. The Reds and the Gunners shared an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield on 23 December and another close battle could be in store.
Ahead of the game, here's the latest team news for both sides.
1 / 4