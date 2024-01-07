Register
Arsenal vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)Arsenal vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: 15 players now out of clash amid one major doubt - gallery

Liverpool and Arsenal injury news heading into the FA Cup third-round tie.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Jan 2024, 08:34 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 09:05 GMT

Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head for the second time in as many months at the Emirates Stadium (16.30 GMT).

But they put their Premier League title battle aside with the focus now on the FA Cup third round. The Reds and the Gunners shared an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield on 23 December and another close battle could be in store.

Ahead of the game, here's the latest team news for both sides.

1. Fabio Vieira - out

2. Thomas Partey - out

3. Jurrien Timber - out

4. Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

