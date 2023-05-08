Arthur Melo insists it has been an ‘honour’ to work with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool despite his lack of opportunities.

The midfielder joined the Reds from Juventus on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day. However, Arthur has managed just one 13-minute appearance during his time at Anfield. He required thigh surgery in October that ruled him out of action for four months and has not broken his way into Klopp’s plans since his recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arthur admits that he would like to be handed more minutes in Liverpool’s final three games of the season - but can understand why he’s on the periphery of things.

Speaking to GOAL, the Brazil international said: “Since I arrived, [Jurgen] Klopp has treated me really well. It is an honour for me to work with Jurgen. He is one of the best coaches in the world, he has always spoken well of me, he is someone incredible and the treatment has always been really good, elegant and special.

“The fact of being able to train with someone like him always gives you a lot as a player and I’m sure it’s useful for what’s to come because you learn a lot from him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now that I’m recovered, I would obviously like to be able to play more but I can understand that the situation now is different from what happened when I arrived because at that time the team had some needs and now it has others, but I have the peace of mind that when I talk to them and they tell me that no one has any complaints with me, quite the opposite. Also all of Liverpool in general, they have treated me great and I only have good words for them and a very special affection.”

Arthur will head back to Juventus at the end of his Liverpool loan spell. After a disappointing 2022-23 season, he’s determined to get his career back on track next campaign.