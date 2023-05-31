‘Want you to know’ - Arthur Melo sends classy Liverpool goodbye message

Arthur Melo managed just 13 minutes of action during his loan spell from Juventus.

Arthur Melo has sent a goodbye message as he prepares to leave Liverpool.

The midfielder joined the Reds on a season-long from from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day. However, he endured a nightmare spell at Anfield.

Arthur managed just 13 minutes of action and spent four months on the sidelines after being forced to undergo thigh surgery in October.

Posting on Instagram, Arthur revealed that the Liverpool fans were 'one of the most incredible in the world' and thanked everyone in the city for the hospitality he and his family were shown.

He said: “As my contract with @liverpoolfc comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season.

“I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive.

