Liverpool defeated Ajax 3-0 in the Champions League and Darwin Nunez was on target.

Rio Ferdinand reckons that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez can be a handful for plenty of defences he comes up against.

Nunez had somewhat of an indifferent night in the Reds’ 3-0 Champions League defeat of Ajax on Wednesday night.

The big-money summer signing from Benfica was quiet in the first half missed a glorious chance from just six yards when he hit the post.

But Nunez improved significantly in the second period and headed home Liverpool’s second goal on his return to injury.

Ferdinand, speaking on BT Sport, believes the Uruguay international’s work ethic is why he will cause problems for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The ex-Manchester United centre-back said: “I think it was good and bad. I think there were moments when you’re scratching your head as to: ‘What was he thinking there?’

Advertisement

“Then there are moments (that are good). He is always trying to get in there, though, His head never goes down, he’s always working hard, he’s tenacious, he wants to graft and fight.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to be the cleanest strikers but I think he will be an effective striker in the long run who scores goals at the football clubs. As a defender, I think he’d be hard to play against and ask you questions all game.