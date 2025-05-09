Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing this highly sought-after household name in the summer transfer window.

Reports surrounding Kevin De Bruyne’s pending departure from Manchester City took a surprise turn recently when it was reported that Liverpool had registered their interest in the iconic midfielder.

Updates from Italy earlier this week claimed that De Bruyne ‘has an offer’ tabled from Liverpool in attempt to coax him to Anfield this summer. Napoli are also ‘seriously trying’ to sign the Belgian and are hoping that his relationship with international teammate Romelu Lukaku can sway him over to Italy.

The high wages of the MLS and Saudi Pro League are also options for De Bruyne but he reportedly would rather stay in Europe. That’s according to The i Paper, who report that while Napoli lead the race for the 33-year-old, it hasn’t stopped other clubs from throwing their hat into the ring.

Aston Villa rival Liverpool in Kevin De Bruyne interest

De Bruyne is a player who has been admired around the world for so many years now. Regarded as one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen, it’s no surprise clubs are backing themselves to try and sign him when his contract expires this summer.

According to The i Paper report, Aston Villa are among the clubs showing interest in the Belgian, who would have commanded a mammoth transfer fee in previous years. Throughout his stunning career, De Bruyne’s market value peaked at €150 million (£127m), based on Transfermarkt’s trajectory.

He has been integral to Man City’s success over the years and has dialled in 418 appearances since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2015 for a club record fee of £55 million. De Bruyne has contributed 108 goals and 177 assists in that time.

Now, after a decade in Manchester, he is due to move on to a new challenge but it doesn’t seem as though he is too happy about it.

Kevin De Bruyne speaks out on lack of new Man City deal

De Bruyne added another goal to his tally in City’s latest Premier League clash with Wolves. The midfielder’s effort was the difference for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have massively underperformed by their usual standards this season.

Speaking after the match, the 33-year-old did not seem too impressed with the way his situation at the club has been handled.

“I don’t know about the future unfortunately. I have shown I can still play here, otherwise I don’t do what I do these last four or five weeks. A lot of teammates have spoken to me, they are sad also that I have to go. It goes like this in life, but the way I am performing is the way I should be.”

It remains to be seen where De Bruyne will end up next season but fans can potentially hold onto a glimmer of hope from back in the Belgian’s junior days. At just 11 years old, the future superstar admitted he would ‘love’ to play for Liverpool one day in his career, as he was a fan of the club and admired Michael Owen.

