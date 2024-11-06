Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Aston Villa are sweating on two players ahead of their trip to Liverpool.

The Reds aim to stay at the summit of the table when they welcome Unai Emery’s side to Anfield on Saturday (8pm GMT). Arne Slot’s side are also top of the Champions League standings after delivering a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

But Liverpool will be wary of the threat that Villa will pose. The Birmingham-based outfit have won all three of their games in the Champions League this term ahead of facing Club Brugge on Wednesday night. And while Villa are reeling from a 4-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur, they’ll be looking to respond at Liverpool in their pursuit of successive Premier League top-four finishes.

For their encounter against Brugge, Emery has confirmed that Matty Cash has suffered an injury. The right-back is now doubtful for the Liverpool game along with Ross Barkley, who has missed Villa’s previous three games because of a setback. Emery said at his pre-match press conference: "They aren’t with us Matty Cash and Ross Barkley, they both have small injuries.”

Morgan Rogers has overcome an issue that forced him off against Tottenham. Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to be without four members of their squad against Villa. Diogo Jota (ribs), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) have all been ruled out until after the international break.