Steven Gerrard is under pressure as Aston Villa manager and it is reported that they could replace him with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool legend Gerrard took the helm at Villa Park last November, having guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.

But things haven’t gone smoothly for the Reds’ 2005 Champions League-winning captain so far.

Villa languish 16th in the Premier League table despite splashing out on the likes of Lucas Digne, Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos and Leander Dendoncker during Gerrard’s tenure.

Pressure is on Gerrard to turn things around as the midlands outfit prepare for games against Fulham and Brentford this week.

And The Telegraph reports that if results do not satisfy the Villa hierarchy, they could look to replace Gerrard - with Pochettino top of their wish list.

Pochettino is currently out of work after leaving PSG in the summer - despite leading them to the Ligue 1 title.