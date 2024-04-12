Atalanta's Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini reacts ahead of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg football match between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini told of his pride after his team thrashed Liverpool - but stressed they cannot have complacency heading into the return encounter.

The Serie A club stunned the Reds by claiming a 3-0 win in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men were second-best throughout the clash and suffered their first defeat on their own patch in almost 14 months.

Liverpool head to Bergamo next week as firm underdogs to reach the last four, with a European farewell in Dublin for Klopp shrouded in doubt.

Atalanta defeated the Reds 2-0 at Anfield three seasons ago in the Champions League while spectators could not attend because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And Gasperini was full of joy he could deliver another triumph at the famous stadium.

He said: “It's also a win for Italian football. Not many teams have won here at Anfield and we realise how important it is for our football for the ranking and Atalanta's history. Sometimes we talk about cups and trophies but when we can do something we never did in our history, it's something extraordinary because it's something we've never been able to reach before.

“That goes for everyone I think. Everyone has got their targets and they obviously go beyond them can be very happy and we are.”

Liverpool will have to produce their latest European comeback if they’re to turn around the tie. The Reds did that against Atalanta’s Italian rivals AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. Hailed as the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’, Rafa Benitez’s side came from three goals behind at half-time to be crowned European champions.

Gasperini is fully aware that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have the qualities to pull off another huge upset. He told Sky Sport Italia: “Obviously, we are happy with the 3-0 win and it is a good cushion, but Liverpool are an extraordinary team who can score at any moment. In the second leg we need to defend the same way we did, but also attack them the same way too. I don’t know if we’ll be able to create as many chances as we had tonight, but we have to try, because there is no halfway approach with Liverpool. Once they start attacking and scoring goals, they don’t stop.