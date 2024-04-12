Atalanta join exclusive list of four teams in 192-year record after beating Liverpool

Atalanta's Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images).

Liverpool’s dismal defeat to Atalanta was a big shock in the Europa League but that win saw the Italian side join history that stretches back to 1892.

A brace from Gianlucca Scamacca and a late tap-in from Mario Pasalic saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s side take a sizeable three-goal lead into the second leg in Italy next week. Jurgen Klopp’s side were the favourites to win the competition but it looks as if their European dream in his final season in charge will elude them.

Gasperini already has previous at Anfield; his side earned a shock two-nil victory back in 2020 in the Champions League group stages and that coupled with last night’s victory ensured that his Atalanta became one of five teams (which includes Liverpool) to win their first two games at Anfield across their history. Liverpool won their first two games at their famous ground when the club began back in 1892 and the other three teams to do so are Bolton (1896) Burnley (1897) and Charlton (1937) with Atalanta joining an exclusive list.