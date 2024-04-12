Atalanta join exclusive list of four teams in 192-year record after beating Liverpool
Liverpool’s dismal defeat to Atalanta was a big shock in the Europa League but that win saw the Italian side join history that stretches back to 1892.
A brace from Gianlucca Scamacca and a late tap-in from Mario Pasalic saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s side take a sizeable three-goal lead into the second leg in Italy next week. Jurgen Klopp’s side were the favourites to win the competition but it looks as if their European dream in his final season in charge will elude them.
Gasperini already has previous at Anfield; his side earned a shock two-nil victory back in 2020 in the Champions League group stages and that coupled with last night’s victory ensured that his Atalanta became one of five teams (which includes Liverpool) to win their first two games at Anfield across their history. Liverpool won their first two games at their famous ground when the club began back in 1892 and the other three teams to do so are Bolton (1896) Burnley (1897) and Charlton (1937) with Atalanta joining an exclusive list.
The Reds must turn their attention to the Premier League title race as they face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday afternoon. Klopp has urged his side to show a strong response after the defeat as they look to keep their hopes alive as they sit joint-top with Arsenal. "We have to show a reaction. 100%, that is clear. I can promise that. I will think about it, it is not the first time in my life that I lost a football game unfortunately. But yes, we will show a reaction, I can promise".
