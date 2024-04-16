Atalanta vs Liverpool injury news: five players out and two more doubtful
Liverpool have to produce their latest European miracle when they travel to Atalanta on Thursday (20.00 BST).
The Reds have it all to do if they are to keep their Europa League dream alive. Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield last week - a result nobody could have any complaints about.
Liverpool were second-best throughout the contest and having been favourites to win the competition, they are now on the brink of going out. And to add to the Reds’ concerns, they were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace to severely dent their Premier League title chances.
Klopp’s troops have to swiftly dust themselves down and improve significantly if they are to somehow turn the tables on Atalanta. Of course, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility given Liverpool’s history in Europe. Famous comebacks have been produced against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona under Klopp - but this time the Reds will have to do it on their travels.
Ahead of the clash against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.
