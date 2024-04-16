Liverpool have to produce their latest European miracle when they travel to Atalanta on Thursday (20.00 BST).

The Reds have it all to do if they are to keep their Europa League dream alive. Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield last week - a result nobody could have any complaints about.

Liverpool were second-best throughout the contest and having been favourites to win the competition, they are now on the brink of going out. And to add to the Reds’ concerns, they were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace to severely dent their Premier League title chances.

Klopp’s troops have to swiftly dust themselves down and improve significantly if they are to somehow turn the tables on Atalanta. Of course, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility given Liverpool’s history in Europe. Famous comebacks have been produced against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona under Klopp - but this time the Reds will have to do it on their travels.

Ahead of the clash against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out Made just one five-minute substitute outing this season and looks unlikely to play for Liverpool again before his contract expires in the summer.

2 . Joel Matip - out Continues his comeback from an ACL injury that's kept him absent since December. Matip was removed from Liverpool's Europa League squad.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - doubt In the squad for the first leg against Atalanta before making a return to action the following day in the under-21s' 3-0 win over Man Utd. Liverpool may have to see how Bajcetic has reacted to his comeback and if it's worth him staying on Merseyside for extra training if he would not come off the bench in Bergamo.