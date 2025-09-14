Liverpool open their 2025-26 Champions League against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of the Champions League opening fixture against Liverpool.

The Reds’ European campaign begins on Wednesday when they welcome the Spanish side to Anfield. Arne Slot’s side will harbour ambitions of adding a seventh Champions League to the trophy cabinet after spending more than £400 million in the summer transfer window - including a £125 million British record fee on Alexander Isak. Last season, the Premier League champions were knocked out by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16.

Atletico will prove tricky opposition. Diego Simeone’s side finished third in La Liga last term and dumped the Reds out of the Champions League in 2019-20. But they will now be missing two of their summer signings.

Álex Baena, recruited for £42.5 million from Villarreal, had to undergo appendix surgery and has been ruled out. Now Thiago Almada, brought in for up to £17 million from Botofogo, will not face Liverpool. Almada had started Atletico’s opening three games of the campaign.

Simeone said via Mundo Deportivo: "Footballers can go through situations that many have experienced in many national teams. We're losing an important player for our squad, along with Baena with appendicitis. We have to live with what's happening to us. That's why we need to have a strong squad."

Last night, Atletico earned a 2-0 victory over Villarreal. It was their first win of the campaign, moving them up to ninth in La Liga.

As things stand, Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones. Reds head coach Slot revealed the midfielder has an injury and will not play in today’s trip to Burnley.

Slot also made the decision to omit Federico Chiesa from Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the league phase. “Of course, that is one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager,” Slot told reporters. For a player not to play, that’s not always easy to tell him, but to not be in the squad is always more difficult.

“I just explained to him why we made this choice, and of course he wasn’t happy with that, but I think he understood my arguments. Not to say that he agreed with them – he didn’t tell me, by the way, that he didn’t agree with them – but he gave the answer you want to hear from a player.

“[He told me] that he will be to help the team in the cups and in the league – and that’s one thing to say, but I think he also showed this, because he wasn’t selected but he worked really hard to be ready for the upcoming games. That is even more important than what a player tells you.”