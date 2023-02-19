‘Bad news is’ - Darwin Nunez injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool injury news on Darwin Nunez after the 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp is unsure about the extent of Darwin Nunez’s injury he suffered in Liverpool’s victory against Newcastle United.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win at St James’ Park to give their chances of a Premier League top-four finish a boost. Nunez broke the deadlock for Liverpool but was forced off in the second half after falling awkwardly on his shoulder.

Now the Reds await news on whether the forward, who has scored 11 goals since arriving from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million last summer, can feature in Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first-leg clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “The bad news is that Darwin has something on his shoulder so we’ll have to see.

“He had to go off with that issue and we need further assessment. I don’t know (the extent) in this moment. In this moment it is painful. Hopefully it is just painful and nothing more.”

Liverpool took the lead against top-four hopefuls Newcastle after 10 minutes at St James’ Park when Nunez controlled Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb ball over the top and fired past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The visitors doubled their lead seven minutes later when Cody Gakpo timed his run to meet Mohamed Salah’s ball over the top and beat the stranded Pope, whose day would get even worse. The England international was sent after 22 minutes for a handball outside the box as Salah raced through on goal.

But The Magpies came back into the game and Reds keeper Alisson tipped Allan Saint-Maximin’s solo run and shot at on to his crossbar. Newcastle hit the bar again with a Dan Burn header.

The victory moves Liverpool within six points of fourth-placed Newcastle, with a game in hand.

Darwin Nunez suffered an injury in Liverpool’s defeat of Newcastle. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

