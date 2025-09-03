Liverpool are still interested in signing Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool saw a deadline day move for Marc Guehi collapse late on after Crystal Palace pulled out of the deal

Liverpool could face competition for Marc Guehi in January after Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus reportedly expressed an interest in the Crystal Palace man.

The Reds had agreed a £35m deal to sign Guehi from the Eagles on Monday, with the player undergoing a medical in London in a bid to get the deal done before the transfer deadline.

However, the Selhurst Park outfit backed out of the deal at the last minute after pressure from manager Oliver Glasner - with fears the Austrian could quit the club if Guehi was sold.

Now The Guardian have reported the collapse came “after Oliver Glasner stepped in to prevent the move by threatening to resign if he was sold.” The same report indicates that Guehi is unhappy about the move falling through as he had even filmed a farewell video at Palace in anticipation of his move to Anfield.

The England international is said to be “bitterly disappointed” but there is currently no indication he will down tools - but he is considering his position as captain.

Why Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have advantage in Marc Guehi race

Liverpool are still admirers of Guehi and could come back in for the defender in January or wait until the summer. The same Guardian report notes Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have expressed an interest in the player. However, interest from abroad could put them at a disadvantage in their hopes of signing the player.

That is because overseas club are able to approach Guehi in January and agree a pre-contract. That is because he will be in the final six months of his deal and Palace will be powerless to stop it.

Liverpool will not be able to approach Guehi in January without Palace’s authorisation and there is also the possibility that interest from Champions League clubs could force the Reds to pay slightly more than they would want for a player in the final months of their contract.

Guehi does not plan to sign a new deal at Palace, meaning the Reds still have the chance to sign him.

Marc Guehi could have been ‘the signing of the window’

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-Arsenal man Paul Merson branded Guehi the signing of the summer - before the move collapsed. He said: “I think he’s a brilliant player. I really do think he’s a top centre-half - absolute class. It blows my mind that he’s still at Liverpool. He gets into everybody’s team, in my opinion.

"People might say he doesn’t get in at Arsenal at the moment because of their two centre-halves, but he’d be a great replacement. I know he’ll want to play, but in this day and age, when we’re throwing about money, £60m, £80m, £125m, he’s an absolute bargain for a top, top centre-half."

"Marc Guehi, if you can get him for £30–35 million, as I said before, in football terms that’s a cup of tea. For an international of that calibre, I think it would be an unbelievable signing. For me, it would be the signing of the window."