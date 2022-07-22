Liverpool cruised to a 5-0 win over RB Leipzig with Darwin Nunez plundered four goals.

Domenico Tedesco praised Liverpool's ‘maturity and cleverness’ after their emphatic victory over his RB Leipzig side.

The Reds cruised to a 5-0 pre-season win against the Bundesliga outfit in Germany last night.

Darwin Nunez made his mark since arriving from Benfica for up to £85 million by bagging four second-half goals.

Mo Salah was also on target for Jurgen Klopp's side before the break.

Speaking to RB Live, boss Tedesco felt that the home side made too many mistakes - and Liverpool’s experience took full advantage.

He said: “You don't need to talk about Liverpool's strength, we knew that beforehand.

“Basically, we scored four own goals, which is annoying. You saw how Liverpool play; extremely experienced, they play under pressure when you, she presses up, two or three touches and then it's a long shot.

“That has something to do with maturity and cleverness. They get the second balls and then football is played in the front third.

“We, on the other hand, got into trouble far too often brought. We made too many mistakes.