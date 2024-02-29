Liverpool saw off Southampton on Wednesday night to ensure their hopes of winning the quadruple are still very much alive. The Reds already have the Carabao Cup in the bag and they continue to fight on three fronts as they look to ensure Jurgen Klopp leaves the club on a high.

It's back to the Premier League this weekend, though, with the visit to Nottingham Forest giving Klopp's side the opportunity to further establish themselves at the summit. Ahead of that clash, Liverpool World takes a look at some of the biggest news out there.

Leverkusen chief drawn

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xabi Alonso could be set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen despite the continued links to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich. That's according to Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes, who has outlined his optimism that Alonso will resist the urge to join one of his former clubs and continue his superb work at the BayArena.

Alonso has been in the frame to take over at Anfield this summer since Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club last month. But, the Reds face competition from Munich, who will part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer, too.

Rolfes, though, believes he is in the right place at this moment in time.

“I remain calm and optimistic. The most important thing for managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place,” Rolfes said, as per Frankfurter Rundschau. “Xabi knows what he has at the club. He has said that many times. This is how he works with his team and his coaching team every day.”

Saudi clubs line up trio

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saudi Pro League teams are preparing fresh bids for three of Liverpool's biggest stars, according to ESPN. The Saudi league is apparently planning a new raid on the Premier League this summer with the likes Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva being targeted.