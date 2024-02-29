Bayer Leverkusen chief drawn on Xabi Alonso's future as Liverpool trio face fresh transfer speculation
Liverpool saw off Southampton on Wednesday night to ensure their hopes of winning the quadruple are still very much alive. The Reds already have the Carabao Cup in the bag and they continue to fight on three fronts as they look to ensure Jurgen Klopp leaves the club on a high.
It's back to the Premier League this weekend, though, with the visit to Nottingham Forest giving Klopp's side the opportunity to further establish themselves at the summit. Ahead of that clash, Liverpool World takes a look at some of the biggest news out there.
Leverkusen chief drawn
Xabi Alonso could be set to stay at Bayer Leverkusen despite the continued links to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich. That's according to Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes, who has outlined his optimism that Alonso will resist the urge to join one of his former clubs and continue his superb work at the BayArena.
Alonso has been in the frame to take over at Anfield this summer since Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club last month. But, the Reds face competition from Munich, who will part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer, too.
Rolfes, though, believes he is in the right place at this moment in time.
“I remain calm and optimistic. The most important thing for managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place,” Rolfes said, as per Frankfurter Rundschau. “Xabi knows what he has at the club. He has said that many times. This is how he works with his team and his coaching team every day.”
Saudi clubs line up trio
Saudi Pro League teams are preparing fresh bids for three of Liverpool's biggest stars, according to ESPN. The Saudi league is apparently planning a new raid on the Premier League this summer with the likes Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva being targeted.
However, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Mo Salah are also said to be on their list as the league pushes to lure even more high profile names to the Middle East as part of what is being described as an aggressive transfer strategy. Salah and van Dijk have just one year remaining on their respective contracts at Anfield, making the summer a key period for them. Alisson, on the other hand, is tied down until the summer of 2027.