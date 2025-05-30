Liverpool have announced Jeremie Frimpong as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that Liverpool activated Jeremie Frimpong’s release clause to make him their first signing of the summer.

Frimpong has officially joined the Reds for a fee of £29.5 million. He was quickly identified as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will join Real Madrid tomorrow for £10 million ahead of the Club World Cup.

Frimpong has spent the past four-and-a-half years at Bayer Leverkusen. He’s made sensational progress after joining from Celtic, recording a total of 30 goals and 44 assists in 190 appearances. Last season, he was a key player as Die Werkself won their maiden Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign as champions. Leverkusen also claimed the DFB-Pokal and were beaten Europa League finalists.

Now Frimpong, 24, takes the next step in his career to join Premier League champions Liverpool. Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told the club’s website: "Jeremie is a perfect example of the path Bayer 04 Leverkusen has successfully followed many times: bringing a young, highly talented player from a lower league, developing him into a key player to achieve our goals, and thus making him attractive to top European clubs.

“Through this transfer, we can and will shape Leverkusen's squad of the future. Jerry was a key player in our double-winning team; he has become a fan favorite with his special style and strong performances. Now he wants to prove himself in the Premier League with Liverpool FC. We all wish him the best of luck."

Frimpong returns to England, having come through the academy ranks at Manchester City but did not make a single first-team appearance. However, he was close to joining Liverpool as a child but transport issues meant that he joined a club closer to his Greater Manchester home.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Frimpong said: "You always want to play for the top teams as a footballer, as a kid. Of course when I was younger and Liverpool first came, that was a no-brainer as well, but due to transportation and all these sorts of things, I had to go a different way. And look at me now. So, it has worked really well."

Frimpong was part of a Leverkusen team beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League last November. He admitted that Arne Slot’s side were a ‘next level’ and is relishing the chance to work with his fellow Dutchman.

"I think this is the best stadium I played in when I was with Leverkusen: the atmosphere, the fans, the team as well. The whole package is great. I don't need to say too much about the quality [of Liverpool]. They won the league. "For me, playing against Liverpool when I was in Leverkusen, really difficult. Really, really difficult. How can I say it? Obviously Leverkusen were still good but you can see that Liverpool is next level.

“I spoke to the manager a few times. He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed. Especially when a manager is talking positively about you, it gives you very good confidence that he believes in you. I’ve had good conversations with him.

“I’m really excited [to work with Arne Slot]. Even when I was at [the] national team, some of the Feyenoord boys would tell me about him and be like, ‘He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.’ Things like this. So, I’ve always heard good things about the coach. Now he’s going to be my coach, so I’m excited for that.”