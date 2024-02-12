Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rofles has declared that he does not see Xabi Alonso succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in the summer.

Alonso is the early frontrunner to succeed Klopp, who made the shock announcement that he'll be leaving the Anfield hot seat at the end of the 2023-24 season after nine years in charge.

Replacing Klopp feels like an almost impossible task given the success he's delivered at Liverpool. But former Reds midfielder Alonso is the name at the top of plenty of fans' wish list.

The Spaniard is carrying out a magnificent job at Leverkusen. On Saturday, they went five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they swatted aside perpetual champions Bayern Munich 3-0.

The clamour for Alonso to take the reins from Klopp at Anfield has only become louder after the victory over Bayern. Yet Rofles, speaking to SPORT1, has given several reasons why he believes the Reds will prove unsuccessful if they try to prise Alonso to Merseyside.

"Yes I'm sure," Leverkusen's managing director of sport responded if he believes the club can retain Alonso. "One is contract constellations. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team.

“We will definitely have a top team available next year. These are all points that, in addition to contracts, coaches like Xabi but also players who arouse interest from other clubs often keep us with us."