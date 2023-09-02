Register
Ryan Gravenberch has joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich.

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Ryan Gravenberch signing for Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Ryan Gravenberch signing for Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has paid tribute to Ryan Gravenberch after he completed a deadline-day switch to Liverpool.

The midfielder joined the Reds from the Bundesliga side for around £34 million and has signed a five-year contract. Gravenberch spent just a year at Bayern, having arrived from Ajax. He was on the fringes of things last season as the Allianz Arena side captured an 11th successive German title.

But with Gravenberch wanting more game-time, he asked Bayern to depart - and was granted his wish. Dreesen told Bayern’s website: “We’d like to give our heartfelt thanks to Ryan Gravenberch for the successful work together. A team consists of more than just the starting XI, and Ryan played an important part in our title win.

“He came to us with the desire for more consistent playing time, so we decided on this transfer together with him. We wish him all the best for his future at Liverpool.”