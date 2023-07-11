Bayern Munich set Sadio Mane price tag as iconic Liverpool reunion could happen

Sadio Mane is one player who could leave Bayern to make way to sign Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich are willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer - just a year after his departure from Liverpool.

Mane etched himself into club folklore at Anfield after arriving from Southampton in the summer of 2016. The forward a total of scored 129 goals in 260 appearances and played a pivotal role as the Reds won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

But Mane made the decision to depart Jurgen Klopp’s side following the 2021-22 campaign and joined Bayern in a deal worth up to £35 million. Yet the Senegalese endured a difficult opening 12 months at the German side.

Despite Thomas Tuchel’s outfit winning an 11th successive Bundesliga title, Mane managed only 12 goals in 38 games. The nadir was that the 31-year was involved in a dressing room fight with team-mate Leroy Sane following a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg. Mane was hit with a €500,000 fine for his actions.

Bayern are looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the current window and are aiming to raise funds. Sky Sports Germany reports that Mane is one player they’re looking to offload - and for just £17 million (€20 million).

Mane has been linked with Saudi Arabia outfit Al Ahli. That is the team that Roberto Firmino recently signed for after his Liverpool exit following the expiry of his contract. Mane and Firmino shared six years together and formed two-thirds of an iconic attacking partnership alongside Mo Salah.

