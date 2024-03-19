Bayern Munich 'ready to sell' Liverpool's £64m target with five clubs interested

75,000

Bayern Munich are reportedly 'ready to sell' Joshua Kimmich this summer who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Kimmich, 29, is a seasoned star who has won the Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles with the German giants, but there have been reports of the star being unsettled across the last year and the latest news from Germany is that he could depart after nine years.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, the club are open to selling the midfielder if an appropriate offer comes in and that one of five clubs, including Liverpool, are in the running. He wrote on X and for Sky Sports Germany that, 'FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, JK is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers! Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025. Only five top clubs are in consideration for Kimmich: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Some of the mentioned five clubs have already contacted Kimmich! A move to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris is not an option for him.'

With Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the season and a new sporting director coming in, it's unclear if Liverpool is a prime destination for Kimmich. Their midfield is very well set with their youth contingent of players aged 24 and under, apart from Wataru Endo. Thiago will depart in the summer which should free up space in the squad and it is likely a new manager will choose to loan out one of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Stefan Bajcetic to earn vital minutes.