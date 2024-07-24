Bayern Munich sporting director drops Joshua Kimmich future hint amid Liverpool transfer links
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl hinted that Joshua Kimmich’s future could be somewhat precarious.
The Germany international has spent the past nine years at the Allianz Arena - winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. But after Bayern relinquished their stranglehold on the German crown to Bayer Leverkusen, the Bavaria outfit are in somewhat of a transitional period. Vincent Kompany has taken over the hot seat and some of the established players’ futures are in doubt.
One of those is Kimmich, who has entered the final year of his contract and endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign. The 29-year-old, who can play right-back and in midfield, has been linked with several clubs across Europe including Liverpool and Manchester City.
Eberl gave an interview to Welt am Sonntag and was asked about Kimmich’s role - and it has been implied that every player must prove their ability to Kompany. He said: "Joshua is a very good player, but it is generally true that professional football is a competitive sport - we cannot say to any player per se: 'Hey, you are the one who is going to play’. I'm just saying what applies to everyone. We have exciting players in all positions and therefore many alternatives."
