Joshua Kimmich. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Joshua Kimmich is into the final year of his Bayern Munich contract.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl hinted that Joshua Kimmich’s future could be somewhat precarious.

The Germany international has spent the past nine years at the Allianz Arena - winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. But after Bayern relinquished their stranglehold on the German crown to Bayer Leverkusen, the Bavaria outfit are in somewhat of a transitional period. Vincent Kompany has taken over the hot seat and some of the established players’ futures are in doubt.

One of those is Kimmich, who has entered the final year of his contract and endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign. The 29-year-old, who can play right-back and in midfield, has been linked with several clubs across Europe including Liverpool and Manchester City.