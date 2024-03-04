Pep Guardiola. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola insists that he is not yet thinking about Manchester City's seismic Premier League title showdown against Liverpool.

One point separates the modern-day rivals in the battle to be crowned champions. The Reds earned a dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest courtesy of Darwin Nunez's 99th-minute header. City then came from behind to earn a 3-1 triumph against rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool now prepare to host City on Sunday in what could ultimately be a title decider. However, beforehand Guardiola's troops first have a clash against Copenhagen in the Champions League last 16 second leg while the Reds travel to Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 first leg.

And Guardiola has stressed that he will only begin to mull over the encounter against Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield after City face Copenhagen. The Etihad Stadium chief said via the club's website: “We have FC Copenhagen, not today, but tomorrow they will be on my mind before we talk about Liverpool.

“We have a lot of points still to play for and different places to go, that is my feeling. Arsenal here, Aston Villa and many places - for all four contenders to win the Premier League.

“But FC Copenhagen first in the Champions League. I know 1-3 is a good result but we have to be careful. We won 1-3 in Leipzig in the group stage and within 10 minutes we were 0-2 and a potential red card or a complication or whatever.