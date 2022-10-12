Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League after a 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Liverpool will not be considering sacking Jurgen Klopp - and owners Fenway Sports Group will only be thinking about how they can help in the January transfer window.

That is the verdict of Stephen Warnock amid the Reds' stuttering start to the season.

Liverpool have picked up just 10 points from their opening eight Premier League games this season - and already find themselves 14 points adrift in the title race.

The onus is on Klopp to turn around the Reds' fortunes, with defensive issues rife and several key players not firing.

There have been sporadic calls on social media for FSG to part ways with Klopp after seven years.

However, speaking to Sky Sports News, Warnock believes Liverpool's owners' stance will be the complete opposite.

Advertisement

Instead, the former Reds defender reckons FSG will be pondering how they can provide support for Klopp in the January transfer window.

What’s been said

Warnock said: “It's been interesting again reading the comments on social media. The majority, and I'm saying 99%, would rather change the team before changing the manager because of what he's achieved and what he's capable of doing.

“I think the one thing is, more often than not we see managers have blips in their careers all of the time. He did have one during the COVID period (in the 2020-21 season) where they struggled at home and went on a bad run.

“A lot of that was put down to defensive frailties and having bad injuries - missing the likes of [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joel] Matip during that season.

“But he came over that, found a way to bounce back and had a magnificent season last year.

Advertisement

“He more than deserves time. There will not be an ounce of doubt from the owners that he is the right guy. That wouldn't have even crossed their mind.

“The only thing they'll be thinking of is: 'How can we help him maybe in January?' because he is the right man for the job.

“If you look who's out there now, who would replace him? Who is a better manager than Jurgen Klopp? The only one is [Pep] Guardiola and he's not leaving Manchester City to go to Liverpool.