Ben Doak made his Liverpool aged 16 in Liverpool’s defeat of Derby County.

Ben Doak in action of Liverpool debut. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Ben Doak is hoping there will be many more Liverpool appearances to come after making an eye-catching debut against Derby County.

The forward joined the Reds from Celtic in the summer transfer window and has been very impressive in games for the under-18s, under-19s and under-21s. In total, Doak has recorded eight goals and six assists in 15 outings.

As reward, he was called up to Jurgen Klopp’s squad to face Derby in the Carabao Cup at Anfield. And two days before his 17th birthday, he came on in the 74th minute - with his performance earning rave reviews.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw against the League One Rams before winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

And Doak relished the occasion under the Anfield lights.

