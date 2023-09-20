Register
‘What is next’ - Ben Doak’s agent makes Liverpool future claim after signing new contract

The former Celtic winger has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

By Will Rooney
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST
Ben Doak has been back to nail down a starting spot once he breaks into Liverpool’s team - by his agent Jackie McNamara.

The winger is arguably the most exciting young talent coming through the ranks at the Reds. Signed from Celtic last summer, Doak made signifcant progress that not too many could have predicted. In his maiden season, he recorded 11 goals and eight assists at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

As a result, Doak made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 2022-23 season despite his tender age. And this campaign, the Scotland under-21 international is firmly recognised as a first-team player and replaced Mo Salah in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day.

Doak was rewarded with a new long-term Liverpool contract that was confirmed on Tuesday evening. He’s also in contention to start for the Reds in their Europa League Group E curtain-raiser against Austrian side LASK tomorrow night.

The teenager is unfortunate to operate in the same right-wing role as Liverpool’s talisman Salah. But McNamara, speaking to The Telegraph, is confident that Doak can make his mark when he gets his Reds chance. He said: “I said when he signed for Liverpool he would be in the first team within a year. I was wrong. He did it within four months, and it only took that long because he had a few injuries.

“He wanted to test himself against the best and go somewhere where we could work on aspects of his game to make the next steps. What was important is he could see the pathway at Liverpool and he has already made big steps in a short space of time.

“When Liverpool spoke to him they showed him that pathway. Obviously Salah is there on the right, but there are not too many others who play that position. Clearly, Salah is a different player, an inverted winger. Once Ben bursts into the starting side of it, he won’t look back. That will be him. He has progressed through every level very quickly. Every time he meets a challenge he is thinking what is next.”

