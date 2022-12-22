Liverpool transfer rumours as Benfica reportedly reject a bid for Enzo Fernandez.

Benfica and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Benfica have rebuffed a €100m bid to Liverpool-linked Enzo Fernandez, reports suggest.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Eagles are not willing to drop below the midfielder's €120m release clause - although the clubs know that the 'sharks are close by'.

Liverpool are one of several clubs who are reportedly keen on Fernandez. The 21-year-old raised his stock markedly by being one of the stars in Argentina's World Cup-winning team. He scored one goal and recorded one assist in seven matches. Fernandez has also been a key player for Benfica this season. They sit eight points clear at the summit of the Primeira Liga.

Liverpool are in need of midfield recruits, with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract in the summer. What’s more, additional quality may be needed if the Reds are to finish in the top four this season. They currently sit sixth in the table.

Real Madrid and PSG are also said to be tracking Fernandez. But it seems that Benfica are being steadfast when it comes to their approach and are holding out for a bid that meets the former River Plate man's release clause. Record did not name the club who make the offer.