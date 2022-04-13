Benfica will be without Wolves-linked winger Rafa Silva against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Benfica are aiming to pull off one of the greatest Champions League upsets in history when face Liverpool at Anfield this evening (20.00).

The Reds are firmly in the driving seat heading into the quarter-final second leg after a 3-1 victory at the Estadio da Luz last week.

Ibou Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were on target for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Indeed, Liverpool are heavy favourites to reach a third Champions League semi-final in five years.

The winners of the tie will face Spanish side Villarreal, who pulled off a big surprise to dump German heavyweights Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last night.

Benfica are now hoping to follow in Villareall’s footsteps and send a seismic shock across Europe.

However, the Eagles will have to do so without Rafa Silva.

The Portugal international has enjoyed a fine season for Benfica this season.

To date, he’s recorded an impressive 12 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances, which has led to Wolves reportedly interested in his services.

Caretaker boss Nelson Verissimo said: “We all know the importance he has in our team.

“He has different characteristics and we have to make up for his absence, but we have solutions that will give a positive response.

“We are sorry for his absence but we have a lot of confidence in the rest of the squad.”

Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo (both cruciate ligament) are also absent for the visitors.