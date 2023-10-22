Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool should have been more ruthless on the counter-attack in their victory over Everton.

Klopp extended his fine Merseyside derby record with a 2-0 win against the Reds’ fierce rivals at Anfield on Saturday. Yet Liverpool were made to work for all three points. The home side were dominant in the opening 45 minutes and threatened on the breakaway on several occasions - although they couldn’t finish off the situations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Young was sent off for Everton in the 37th minute but that didn’t make the Reds’ task of breaking the deadlock any easier. They had to wait until the 75th minute to finally go ahead when Mo Salah bagged from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz’s cross was handled by visiting defender Michael Keane. Salah then rounded off Liverpool’s triumph in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The win ensured that the Reds bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League and are a point behind leaders Manchester City. On the victory, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “A difficult game. Even before the first whistle, I didn’t know 100 per cent how we would be ready for that. When we had the finishing in the warm-up Dom [Szoboszlai] told me, ‘I actually never played a derby before.’ ‘What do you mean?’ ‘Salzburg don’t have a derby, Leipzig don’t have a derby, Hungary has maybe a derby but the countries who would be a derby, we never played since I played international football.’ ‘OK, good, no problem, you give always 100 per cent so you are ready for the game.’

“So you don’t know exactly how it is, and I liked what I saw, besides that we should have finished situations off better. They didn’t even become chances but there were super situations where we had four-v-one, four-v-two counter-attacks and with the quality we have, we have to play a better last pass. That didn’t happen so 0-0, red card, changed the game again. Everton were not [in] that deep a block before that but after that they were obviously [in] a really deep block. We had to get used to that, that took a little bit too long for my taste.