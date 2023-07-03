Register
Best photos from Dominik Szoboszlai’s first day as a Liverpool player

The summer signing was unveiled over the weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

Liverpool completed their move for RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai over the weekend with the clubs agreeing a £60million deal for the Hungary international.

The 22-year-old penned a five-year contract and becomes Jurgen Klopp’s second signing of the summer. The Reds secured a deal fro Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister last month.

Szoboszlai will take the famous No.8 jersey and spoke of his eagerness to get started at Anfield: “For me this was perfect to make the next step in a club like this.”

Ten goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season was an impressive haul and he looks set to play a big part at Liverpool.

Her are some of the best photos from Szobozlai’s first day as a Red.

The Hungarian poses for the cameras.

1. Dominik Szoboszlai signs for Liverpool

The Hungarian poses for the cameras. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He poses in the new away kit for next season - a kit that was inspired by a similar jersey from the 90’s.

2. Dominik Szoboszlai signs for Liverpool

He poses in the new away kit for next season - a kit that was inspired by a similar jersey from the 90’s. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He officially signs his five-year contract to join the club.

3. Dominik Szoboszlai signs for Liverpool

He officially signs his five-year contract to join the club. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Time for his first interview with the club.

4. Dominik Szoboszlai signs for Liverpool

Time for his first interview with the club. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

