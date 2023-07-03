Best photos from Dominik Szoboszlai’s first day as a Liverpool player
The summer signing was unveiled over the weekend.
Liverpool completed their move for RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai over the weekend with the clubs agreeing a £60million deal for the Hungary international.
The 22-year-old penned a five-year contract and becomes Jurgen Klopp’s second signing of the summer. The Reds secured a deal fro Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister last month.
Szoboszlai will take the famous No.8 jersey and spoke of his eagerness to get started at Anfield: “For me this was perfect to make the next step in a club like this.”
Ten goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season was an impressive haul and he looks set to play a big part at Liverpool.
Her are some of the best photos from Szobozlai’s first day as a Red.