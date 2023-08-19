Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spoken of his disappointment that Liverpool scarcely send scouts to watch some of the 'unbelievable young talent' at his club.

The Reds have utilised the Football League pyramid to sign players in the past. Joe Gomez was recruited from Charlton Athletic, Nat Phillips joined from Bolton Wanderers while Jordon Ibe was prised from Wycombe Wanderers.

With new Brexit rules making it harder to sign fledgling foreign talents, bringing in upcoming players on these shore is something Liverpool have looked at doing. This summer, 14-year-old Harvey Owen arrived from Wolves and the Reds have reportedly agreed for Trey Nyoni to join following his departure from Leicester.

Peterborough are currently second in the League One table after winning their opening three matches and have consciously reduced the average age of their squad significantly this season. Speaking on his podcast The Hard Truth, MacAnthony admitted that three Premier League clubs are expected to bid for England under-20 international Ronnie Edwards before the transfer window closes. And being a Liverpool fan, he'd like Jurgen Klopp's side to start running the rule over some in the Posh ranks.

MacAnthony said: "We know factually that three different Premier League clubs will be making a bid [for Edwards]. They're not going to sign him before other targets because it's a case of, to your fans in the Prem, if you're signing a player of that age from the lower leagues it's: ‘You're signing him before anyone else?’.

“That's going to come down the line but boy, oh boy, he's on a different level. Forget all the hype, he's on a different level. My biggest gutter is that my beloved club are never at any our our games. I can show you a list of scouts for our under-21s game yesterday - Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth. My Liverpool weren't there.