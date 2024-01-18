Anthony Patterson. Picture by FRANK REID

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson by various media reports this week - but what has the keeper said about his own future?

Sunderland are not in a position where they have to sell their key players, many of whom have long-term contracts at the Stadium of Light. Patterson, who has started every Championship game for the Black Cats this season, only agreed a new deal with his boyhood club in September last year, with the agreement running until the summer of 2028. Yet the 23-year-old's performances haven't gone unnoticed

Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have been credited with a strong interest in the goalkeeper. They have been doing background checks and scouting him.

What has Patterson said about his Sunderland future?

Back in August, following interest in the goalkeeper over the summer, Patterson told the Sunderland Echo: “I’m obviously really happy here. This is my team, I have grown up supporting Sunderland. I’m happy here, content and looking forward to many more games. It’s that extra bit special being able to play in front of the Sunderland fans and being able to be on the pitch rather than as a fan really.”

After signing a new deal with the club, Patterson said in October: “It was a no-brainer for me really. You just look at how well we’re doing this season so far and it was quite straightforward. The club’s philosophy of young players and developing them, it’s a place where I want to be. It was a big factor because obviously we have some great young talent in that squad and can only get better really. I look forward to the rest of my time here.”

What have Sunderland bosses said about Patterson?