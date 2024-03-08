Liverpool are already well on their way to the Europa League quarter-finals after defeating Sparta Praha comfortable on Thursday night. The Reds won 5-1 away from home to set up a second leg that is likely to see Jurgen Klopp rest plenty of his key stars.

The Reds will want to pick up top prize in the Europa League this season, but they must also balance their European efforts with their Premier League title bid. In the meantime, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have rounded up the latest average home Europa League attendances to see where the Reds rank. Join us below as we count down the top 20 from the bottom.