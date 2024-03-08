Biggest Europa League attendances: How Liverpool compare to AC Milan, Rangers, Ajax and others

A look at the average home attendances in the Europa League to see where Liverpool currently rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 8th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 19:08 GMT

Liverpool are already well on their way to the Europa League quarter-finals after defeating Sparta Praha comfortable on Thursday night. The Reds won 5-1 away from home to set up a second leg that is likely to see Jurgen Klopp rest plenty of his key stars.

The Reds will want to pick up top prize in the Europa League this season, but they must also balance their European efforts with their Premier League title bid. In the meantime, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have rounded up the latest average home Europa League attendances to see where the Reds rank. Join us below as we count down the top 20 from the bottom.

Average attendance: 21,380

1. Servette

Average attendance: 21,380

Average attendance: 27,648

2. Bayer Leverkusen

Average attendance: 27,648

Average attendance: 27,731

3. Stade-Rennais

Average attendance: 27,731

Average attendance: 28,790

4. Hamburg

Average attendance: 28,790

