Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Where Liverpool rank in European attendances compared to Man Utd, Dortmund, Barca, Celtic & more — gallery

Where Liverpool rank in the highest average match attendances across Europe

By Georgia Goulding
Published 31st May 2023, 15:18 BST

Liverpool may have missed out on qualifying for the Champions League but they are still headed for European football next season. Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to secure a place in the Europa League despite a shaky 2022/23 season looking to end in disaster.

Fortunately, a big surge of positive results in the second half of the campaign changed Liverpool’s fortunes. However, they will certainly be looking to finish higher than fifth next season once they emerge from the summer transfer window. After signing some new personnel, the Reds should be ready to challenge for top four, and potentially even the Premier League title once again.

The Anfield faithful continue to back their team and average match attendances are up there as some of the highest across Europe. With data provided by Transfermarkt, here’s a look at where Liverpool rank among the most followed clubs on the continent, compared to some of their closest rivals.

Average attendance: 80,711

1. 1st — Dortmund

Average attendance: 80,711

Average attendance: 79,846

2. 2nd — Barcelona

Average attendance: 79,846

Average attendance: 79,846

3. 3rd — Bayern Munich

Average attendance: 79,846

Average attendance: 73,214

4. 4th — Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,214

Next Page
Page 1 of 6