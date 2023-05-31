Liverpool may have missed out on qualifying for the Champions League but they are still headed for European football next season. Jurgen Klopp’s men managed to secure a place in the Europa League despite a shaky 2022/23 season looking to end in disaster.

Fortunately, a big surge of positive results in the second half of the campaign changed Liverpool’s fortunes. However, they will certainly be looking to finish higher than fifth next season once they emerge from the summer transfer window. After signing some new personnel, the Reds should be ready to challenge for top four, and potentially even the Premier League title once again.

The Anfield faithful continue to back their team and average match attendances are up there as some of the highest across Europe. With data provided by Transfermarkt, here’s a look at where Liverpool rank among the most followed clubs on the continent, compared to some of their closest rivals.

1 . 1st — Dortmund Average attendance: 80,711

2 . 2nd — Barcelona Average attendance: 79,846

3 . 3rd — Bayern Munich Average attendance: 79,846

4 . 4th — Manchester United Average attendance: 73,214