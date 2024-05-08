Bolo Zenden. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Bolo Zenden admits he was surprised that Arne Slot was selected to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool driving seat.

Klopp’s Anfield tenure is coming to a close after he announced the shock news earlier this year that he will depart his role as manager at the end of the season. The German has served as the Reds’ supremo for eight-and-a-half years and etched himself into L4 folklore. Klopp has led Liverpool to seven major trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year, and the club have firmly returned to the apogee of European football.

Xabi Alonso was deemed as the frontrunner to take over from Klopp before the former Liverpool midfielder declared he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen - who have been crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history.

Ruben Amorim and Robert De Zerbi were under consideration before it emerged that FSG’s CEO of football Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes opted for Slot. The Dutchman has served as Feyenoord’s head coach for the past three years, winning the Eredivisie last season and the KNVB Cup this term.

Zenden played for Liverpool between 2005-2007, helping the club reach the Champions League final in his final year. The former Holland international believes Slot will deploy a similar pressing style to Klopp as Liverpool chief but cannot deny he has a ‘huge job’ on his hands.

Via voetbalnieuws.nl, Zenden said: "Someone said: ‘Life is like a box full of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get until you open it’. A lot is going to change and you never know how that change is going to turn out. I guess everyone was a bit surprised when his name came out of the hat. There were a few favourites.

“He likes to play a pressing game from the front, the build-up of an opponent and the earlier you can win the ball back in the opposite half, the closer you are to the opposition goal.