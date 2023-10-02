Jonathan Walters has claimed that Liverpool need to ‘move on’ from the VAR controversy in the loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds released a statement as they ‘explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution’ following the 2-1 defeat by Spurs last Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s side were denied a goal when Luis Diaz found the back of the net in the first half.

He was initially given offside but replays showed he was in a legal position - yet VAR referee Darren England did not overturn the decision. The PGMOL has since admitted there was a significant human error made.

However, former Stoke City forward Walters - a boyhood Everton fan - believes that the decision needs to be left in the past after England made a mistake.

Writing on Twitter, Walters said: “I’ve got a timeline full of Liverpool fans moaning ‘The game needs to be replayed’ ‘Sign this petition’ … just bore off. Someone made a big error and said sorry. It’s a mistake so move on. There’s been plenty of mistakes this season with red cards, penalty decisions and goals given..nobody has asked for a replay.