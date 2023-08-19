Alexis Mac Allister must now serve a ban after being given a red card in Liverpool’s 3-1 win.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola reckons that Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was unlucky to be sent off in today’s clash.

The Reds earned a 3-1 victory at Anfield but it came at a price. Mac Allister was given a straight red card in the 58th minute and must now serve a three-match ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Certainly, it was a shock when referee Thomas Brammall dismissed Mac Allister for his foul on Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie. The Argentina midfielder prevented a Cherries breakaway yet did not tackle with any excessive force.

And speaking to the BBC, Iraola has admitted he did not think the challenge deserved a red card. He said: “I don’t know. In real life it did not look like a red card.”