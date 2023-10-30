Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they make the lengthy trip to AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round on Wednesday (19.45 GMT).

The Reds are in buoyant mood, having lost just one game so far this season. Since the campaign recommenced following the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three games fairly comprehensively. Last week, a 5-1 Europa League triumph was followed up by a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool now have two away games to prepare for - starting against Bournemouth. The Reds defeated the Cherries 3-1 on their own patch earlier in the campaign but Klopp won’t be taking things for granted despite Andoni Iraola’s side’s struggles. They are 17th in the table and just a point above the drop zone.

Ahead of the tie, here’s a look at the early injury news for both sides.

1 . BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool with Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . Tyler Adams - out The summer signing from Leeds is sidelined until next year after requiring surgery.

3 . Neto - out The Bournemouth keeper is out with a foot issue.