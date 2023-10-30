Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news: 10 players out but two midfielders to return - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup tie.
Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they make the lengthy trip to AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round on Wednesday (19.45 GMT).
The Reds are in buoyant mood, having lost just one game so far this season. Since the campaign recommenced following the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all three games fairly comprehensively. Last week, a 5-1 Europa League triumph was followed up by a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.
Liverpool now have two away games to prepare for - starting against Bournemouth. The Reds defeated the Cherries 3-1 on their own patch earlier in the campaign but Klopp won’t be taking things for granted despite Andoni Iraola’s side’s struggles. They are 17th in the table and just a point above the drop zone.
Ahead of the tie, here’s a look at the early injury news for both sides.