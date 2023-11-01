Register
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news: 13 players out and exciting starlet doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Bournemouth injury latest ahead of the Carabao Cup tie.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:03 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:15 GMT

Liverpool can move into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals when they travel to AFC Bournemouth this evening (19.45 GMT).

The Reds will be in confident mood heading to the Vitality Stadium, having won their past three games are sit fourth in the Premier League. What's more, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once all season and won each of their four matches in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively despite making changes to the line-up.

Bournemouth languish 17th in the top flight but will be hoping a 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend can finally light the touchpaper to their campaign.

Both sides have injury issues ahead of the fourth-round tie and here's the latest on the selection front.

The on-loan Leeds United forward is cup-tied after playing for his parent club in the competition in August.

1. Luis Sinisterra - out

The summer signing from Leeds is sidelined until next year after requiring surgery.

2. Tyler Adams - out

The Bournemouth keeper is out with a foot issue.

3. Neto - out

The Cherries midfielder has a problem with his foot that will keep him out for the long term.

4. Emiliano Marcondes - out

