AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news: 13 players out and exciting starlet doubtful - gallery
Liverpool and Bournemouth injury latest ahead of the Carabao Cup tie.
Liverpool can move into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals when they travel to AFC Bournemouth this evening (19.45 GMT).
The Reds will be in confident mood heading to the Vitality Stadium, having won their past three games are sit fourth in the Premier League. What's more, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once all season and won each of their four matches in the Europa League and Carabao Cup respectively despite making changes to the line-up.
Bournemouth languish 17th in the top flight but will be hoping a 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend can finally light the touchpaper to their campaign.
Both sides have injury issues ahead of the fourth-round tie and here's the latest on the selection front.