Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news: 15 players out and three more doubtful for Premier League clash - gallery

By Will Rooney
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 13:25 GMT

Liverpool are back in action after their winter break when they travel to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

And after not playing last weekend, the Reds' lead at the top of the Premier League table has been cut. Manchester City's late 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, along with Aston Villa's 0-0 draw against Everton, means Jurgen Klopp's side are two points clear at the summit.

Jurgen Klopp's troops have had some much-needed time off to revitalise and the Liverpool boss will be hoping that is just the tonic for his side to continue their assault on four fronts. Not only are the Reds leading the top flight but they're 90 minutes away from reaching the Carabao Cup final and are into the Fa Cup fourth round and last 16 of the Europa League respectively.

Bournemouth will prove difficult opposition for Klopp's side, however. After a difficult start to the season, the Cherries have picked up markedly in recent months and now sit 12th in the table.

Both sides have injury and availability issues heading into the Vitality Stadium fixture.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold - out

2. Andy Robertson - out

3. Kostas Tsimikas - out

4. Thiago Alcantara - out

