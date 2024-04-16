Bradley, Thiago, Bajcetic: full Liverpool injury news and potential return games

Conor Bradley of Liverpool leaves the pitch injured as Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool is embraced by Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, prior to being substituted on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Three key Liverpool players have made a return from injury in the past week.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker recovered from problems that ruled the trio out for around two months respectively. Jota has come off the bench in the sobering defeats to Atalanta and Crystal Palace, while Alisson made a surprise start in the latter. And Alexander-Arnold was introduced against Palace following Conor Bradley suffering an issue.

Liverpool’s ambitions of winning the Europa League and the Premier League are now in doubt. They head to Atalanta on Thursday trailing 3-0 on aggregate before making the trip to Fulham having fallen two points behind Manchester City in the title race.

Ahead of those games, here’s the latest on the Reds injury front.

Conor Bradley - ankle

The right-back was forced off early in the second half of the Palace loss. Klopp admitted Bradley was in pain but his issue did settle down and further assessment was required. The Northern Ireland international has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Anfield, recording one goal and six assists in 22 games.

Potential return game: N/A

Stefan Bajcetic - other

Liverpool have been cautious with the 19-year-old midfielder’s return to action. Bajcetic was on the bench against Atalanta before he featured for 30 minutes in the under-21s’ 3-0 victory over Manchester United the following day. More minutes for the young Reds might be required but there are decisions to be made.

Potential return game: Fulham (A), Sunday 21 April.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has made just one appearance this season - and that was a five-minute substitute cameo in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the start of February. There are doubts as to whether Thiago will make another appearance for Liverpool, with his contract expiring in June.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The centre-back was forced to have surgery in December after rupturing his ACL. Matip is back running on the grass but won’t be back in the next month. He’s also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger sustained his problem four months ago and had to undergo the knife. Doak posted a photo of himself running back on the grass in training but Liverpool might be cautious with his return.