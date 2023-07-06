Glen Johnson reckons that Liverpool should make a swoop for Federico Chiesa.

The Reds have so far signed two players in the summer transfer window, having splashed out a combined £95 million for Alex Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlali - from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Jurgen Klopp could still add to his midfield further - especially if Thiago Alcantara did depart. Romeo Lavia of Southampton has been heavily linked.

However, Juventus attacker Chiesa is someone who is also said to be on Liverpool's radar. The 25-year-old helped Italy to Euro 2020 glory while he recorded four goals and six assists in 33 appearances for Juve last term.

Newcastle United are among the clubs reportedly keen on Chiesa and a price tag of £52 million has been mooted. And although the Reds are well-stocked in the forward area, Johnson - who spent six years at Anfield between 2009-2015 - believes it would be wise for Liverpool to make a move if Chiesa was available at the right price.

Speaking to Betfred, the former right-back said: “He’s a good player that plays for a huge club and has had success at international level. He’s not just been a member of the squad, but he’s performed when he’s had to and I believe it could be a really sensible deal for Liverpool if they can get him, if they don’t have to break the bank for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement