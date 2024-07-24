Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Celtic are relaxed about the future of Matt O’Riley amid Liverpool transfer links.

The midfielder was one of the Hoops’ star players as they won the Scottish league and cup double last season. He registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, O’Riley has reportedly attracted plenty of potential suitors in the summer transfer window, with Europa League champions Atalanta having two bids rejected. Among the other clubs credited with an interest are Liverpool.

Celtic are preparing for the upcoming campaign as they aim to win a fourth successive Scottish Premiership and will be hoping to fare better in the Champions League. Rodgers, who returned to Parkhead last summer, has spoken about the interest in O’Riley during his side’s pre-season trip to America.

And although the former Anfield boss would not want to lose his talisman, Rodgers admits that every player has ‘a value’ - hinting that Celtic could sell for the right price.

Via the Daily Record, Rodgers said: “We’re all quite relaxed about it. Every player has a value but we see him as a really important player and while he’s here we’ll continue to develop him and improve. There’s no update. We’re fairly relaxed, you saw him in the game the other night.

"He’s working well and is focus. Naturally, when you’re a good young player who’s as committed and professional as he is he will get attention. He’s working so well but there’s nothing to report on him I think we al understand the people close to Celtic understand the model Celtic works. Matt’s been at the club for three years he’s developed into the player he has and he knows the privilege it is to play for Celtic and of course naturally how it works is the player get that opportunity to move on. Celtic is a club where you can move on but you don’t have to and it’s a very difficult club to move on from.