Liverpool can put the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they make the trip to Brentford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds sit two points above their rivals at the top of the table but could stretch that to five for a period at the Gtec Community Stadium

Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back to winning ways last weekend as they earned a 3-1 victory over Burnley. Liverpool's squad was depleted for the encounter, but they showed battling qualities to continue to set the pace.

Yet the Reds will hardly be underestimating Brentford after suffering a meek 3-1 loss in the fixture last season. What's more, the Bees have been given a marked shot in the arm since the return of Ivan Toney following his FA ban for breaching betting regulations. A 2-0 win over Wolves lifted Brentford to 14th in the standings.

Both outfits have injury issues ahead of the game and here's an early look at which players are set to miss out, who is doubtful and those that could return to action.

1 . Yoanne Wissa - potential return The winger helped DR Congo finish fourth in the African Cup of Nations. He'll now return to London and could be back in contention.

2 . Frank Onyeka - potential return The midfielder suffered AFCON final heartbreak with Nigeria against Ivory Coast. Onyeka featured for 86 minutes in the final. Much will depend on his condition when he gets back.

3 . Yunus Emre Konak - out The January transfer window signing is out for 'months' after getting injured in a behind-closed-doors game.