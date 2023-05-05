Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammate Moises Caicedo after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chief executive Paul Barber has hinted that Brighton are prepared to lose Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister.

The midfielder has emerged as a key target for the Reds heading into the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp is plotting a rebuild of his engine room, with Mac Allister high on the shopping list after Liverpool cooled interest in Jude Bellingham.

The 24-year-old helped Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December while he's scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for Brighton this season. His latest strike came in the ninth minute of stoppage-time via the penalty spot to deliver the sixth-placed Seagulls a huge 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Thursday night.

Barber spoke to Sky Sports ahead of the AMEX Stadium clash. He's aware that players the ilk of Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo - who almost joined Arsenal in January - will attract interest from 'bigger clubs' and plans are in place if they do depart.

He said: "Well, there’s always going to be rumours when we do well and our people do well.

"There’s always going to be bigger clubs playing at a higher level looking to take our best people - but all we can do is perform at our highest potential, hopefully get to the highest position we ever have done in the Premier League and we’re confident we can keep our best people here for as long as possible.

"But you can never say anything is guaranteed in football and we’re certainly going to work hard to keep the best people here.

"First of all, we know it’s going to happen so we have to prepare for it as best as we can in advance. We try and bring more young players into the club, we try and look for where we’re potentially most vulnerable in terms of outgoings, and then we try to create the best possible environment we can for our own players so they want to stay here.

"For us that means playing at the highest level we can, pushing the youngsters to get into the first team, and giving them that opportunity to play at the highest level so hopefully they’ll see that staying here is better for their careers than not.

"I think every club these days is a selling club to some extent, even the biggest clubs sometimes get tempted by unbelievable offers for their players. Our challenge is to make sure that when we do lose players we’ve got player either already in the door, which is our ideal position, or coming back very quickly after them.

"That’s what we’ll keep trying to do, we’ll keep recruiting as we have done and hopefully building value for the club for the future."

