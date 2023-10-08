Brighton vs Liverpool team news: 10 players out as two new doubts emerge - gallery
Liverpool and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.
Liverpool play their final match before the international break when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League today (14.00 BST).
The Reds suffered their first top-flight defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, that 2-1 reverse was embroiled in VAR controversy while Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the game with nine men.
They bounced back with a 2-0 Europa League triumph over Union SG earlier this week but now face Brighton outfit who Klopp believes are the best coached in the division under Roberto De Zerbi.
Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX Stadium last term but things have improved significantly since then. Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.