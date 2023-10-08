Register
Brighton vs Liverpool team news: 10 players out as two new doubts emerge - gallery

Liverpool and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 8th Oct 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST

Liverpool play their final match before the international break when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League today (14.00 BST).

The Reds suffered their first top-flight defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, that 2-1 reverse was embroiled in VAR controversy while Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the game with nine men.

They bounced back with a 2-0 Europa League triumph over Union SG earlier this week but now face Brighton outfit who Klopp believes are the best coached in the division under Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX Stadium last term but things have improved significantly since then. Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Still continues to come back from a hip injury that has kept him out since April. Thiago did return to training but has yet to be involved with the team

1. Thiago Alcantara - out

Still continues to come back from a hip injury that has kept him out since April. Thiago did return to training but has yet to be involved with the team

Suffered a knee injury in training that meant he was absent against Union and has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad.

2. Caoimhin Kelleher - out

Suffered a knee injury in training that meant he was absent against Union and has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Not involved against Union and tough to see the teenager being available given the quick turnaround. Bajcetic has been struggling with a calf issue.

3. Stefan Bajcetic - out

Not involved against Union and tough to see the teenager being available given the quick turnaround. Bajcetic has been struggling with a calf issue.

Starts the first of a three-match suspension for his red card at Spurs. Liverpool’s appeal was unsuccessful.

4. Curtis Jones - out

Starts the first of a three-match suspension for his red card at Spurs. Liverpool's appeal was unsuccessful.

