Liverpool play their final match before the international break when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League today (14.00 BST).

The Reds suffered their first top-flight defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, that 2-1 reverse was embroiled in VAR controversy while Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the game with nine men.

They bounced back with a 2-0 Europa League triumph over Union SG earlier this week but now face Brighton outfit who Klopp believes are the best coached in the division under Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX Stadium last term but things have improved significantly since then. Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out Still continues to come back from a hip injury that has kept him out since April. Thiago did return to training but has yet to be involved with the team

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - out Suffered a knee injury in training that meant he was absent against Union and has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out Not involved against Union and tough to see the teenager being available given the quick turnaround. Bajcetic has been struggling with a calf issue.