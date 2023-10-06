Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder

Brighton vs Liverpool team news: nine players out and two more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:15 BST

Liverpool face a quick turnaround when they make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds kept up their perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 Group E triumph over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side were not at their best but eased to three points courtesy of goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

But Liverpool’s priority this season is the Premier League and they’ll be determined to bounce back after their first loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The clash was shrouded with VAR controversy, although the Reds must move on from the errors made by officials.

Klopp’s under no illusions at the task he faces against Brighton, having suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX last term along with a 2-1 reverse in the FA Cup. The Seagulls will have a point to prove themselves after being thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa and had to battle from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League.

It should be an entertaining encounter for the neutral and here is the early team news on both sides.

1. Brighton vs Liverpool team news (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Still continues to come back from a hip injury that has kept him out since April. Thiago did return to training but has yet to be involved with the team

2. Thiago Alcantara - out

Still continues to come back from a hip injury that has kept him out since April. Thiago did return to training but has yet to be involved with the team

Suffered a knee injury in training that meant he was absent against Union and has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad.

3. Caoimhin Kelleher - out

Suffered a knee injury in training that meant he was absent against Union and has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Not involved against Union and tough to see the teenager being available given the quick turnaround. Bajcetic has been struggling with a calf issue.

4. Stefan Bajcetic - out

Not involved against Union and tough to see the teenager being available given the quick turnaround. Bajcetic has been struggling with a calf issue.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueTeam newsBrightonEuropa LeagueTottenham Hotspur