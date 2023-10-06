Liverpool face a quick turnaround when they make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds kept up their perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 Group E triumph over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side were not at their best but eased to three points courtesy of goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

But Liverpool’s priority this season is the Premier League and they’ll be determined to bounce back after their first loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The clash was shrouded with VAR controversy, although the Reds must move on from the errors made by officials.

Klopp’s under no illusions at the task he faces against Brighton, having suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX last term along with a 2-1 reverse in the FA Cup. The Seagulls will have a point to prove themselves after being thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa and had to battle from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League.

It should be an entertaining encounter for the neutral and here is the early team news on both sides.

1 . Brighton vs Liverpool team news (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out Still continues to come back from a hip injury that has kept him out since April. Thiago did return to training but has yet to be involved with the team

3 . Caoimhin Kelleher - out Suffered a knee injury in training that meant he was absent against Union and has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images