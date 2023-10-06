Brighton vs Liverpool team news: nine players out and two more doubtful - gallery
Liverpool and Brighton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.
Liverpool face a quick turnaround when they make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (14.00 BST).
The Reds kept up their perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 Group E triumph over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side were not at their best but eased to three points courtesy of goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.
But Liverpool’s priority this season is the Premier League and they’ll be determined to bounce back after their first loss at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The clash was shrouded with VAR controversy, although the Reds must move on from the errors made by officials.
Klopp’s under no illusions at the task he faces against Brighton, having suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at the AMEX last term along with a 2-1 reverse in the FA Cup. The Seagulls will have a point to prove themselves after being thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa and had to battle from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League.
It should be an entertaining encounter for the neutral and here is the early team news on both sides.