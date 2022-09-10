All the latest transfer news involving Liverpool.

Liverpool will not be in action in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds’ top flight clash with Wolves on Saturday afternoon has been postponed by authorities as a mark of respect in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But while there is no action to discuss on the pitch, there is still plenty going on in the gossip columns.

With that in mind, here is Saturday lunchtime’s Liverpool-related transfer roundup...

Gilmour tipped for Liverpool

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour has been tipped for a potential move to Liverpool in the future.

The Scotland international only recently left Chelsea to join the Seagulls in a deal worth around £9 million, as he seeks to secure greater first team opportunities on the south coast.

But pundit Pat Nevin has argued that it is only a matter of time before he returns to one of the Premier League’s so-called “Big Six”.

Speaking to The Herald, he said: “Billy Gilmour is at a crucial point in his career, and the move to Brighton is brilliant.

“It’s the right move. Chelsea won’t regret selling him because that’s not the way they think as a club – but they may want to buy him back again.

“Four or five years down the line, I won’t be surprised if he’s playing in the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea midfield – he’s that technically good.”

Mane problem addressed

Liverpool are “gradually realising” that they may have made a mistake by selling Sadio Mane this summer, according to Miguel Delaney.

The Senegalese international left Anfield for German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £35 million.

Since his departure, the Reds have struggled for both form and consistency, and while Delaney has claimed that there are several factors impacting Jurgen Klopp’s side at the present moment, he has also suggested that there is a growing feeling around the club that letting Mane go may have been an error.

Writing in The Independent, he said: “Many see a quite basic problem. Sadio Mane had become a genuinely world-class player and they haven’t yet replaced him. It is said to have been something that people within the club are gradually realising.

“They don’t have that outlet, that impact. Darwin Nunez is good, but he’s still potential, and requires adaptation. It is far from the only problem, of course, but it is one that ripples out.”

Nunez “blunder” addressed

To compound matters further, Spanish outlet El Pais report that club officials are questioning whether it was in fact a “blunder” to sign Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker became Liverpool’s record signing when he arrived from Benfica over the summer, but has endured a tough start to his time in England.

The 23-year-old has scored just once in the Premier League so far this season, and only recently returned from a suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace.

As such, the continental outlet report that many associated with the Reds have raised doubts over whether he was truly the right man to replace Mane.