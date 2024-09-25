'Brilliant' - Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp agree on Liverpool star who was 'fantastic' tonight
Jamie Redknapp hailed the performance of Cody Gakpo after his two-goal salvo in Liverpool’s victory over West Ham.
The Reds romped into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-1 win at Anfield. Arne Slot’s side, who are holders of the competition, had to battle back after Jarell Quansah’s unlucky own goal have the Hammers the lead. But Diogo Jota levelled before half-time time and then put Liverpool ahead four minutes into the second period.
Mo Salah came off the bench to extend the lead and then Gakpo finished the Londoners off with two late finishes. And former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp was impressed by the Holland international. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “Gakpo was fantastic today, getting his two goals, there are lots of positives.
“There are six good forwards at Liverpool that can change the game at any minute and that's what you got. It ended up being a mauling, you can't capitulate like that.”
Speaking on commentary after Gakpo bagged his second goal, ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: “Gakpo again showing his class, brilliant turn, left two players for dead and then you know when he's on that left side and he cuts in on that right foot, he's going to let fly.
“There's a deflection, takes it away from the goalkeeper. Really good from Gakpo, brilliant.”
